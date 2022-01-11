Sen. Orji Kalu gives update on his 2023 presidential ambition

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has given update on his 2023 presidential ambition following Bola Tinubu’s declaration yesterday.

Kalu said he is yet to make up his mind on whether to contest or not.

Kalu, who spoke to NAN on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday, said he will only now consider contesting if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-East region.

The Senator, however, commended pro-democracy groups that had endorsed him to emerge flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Kalu said that they found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation.

He said: “I want to continue to thank people who are putting up my posters all over Nigeria, I have not made up my mind whether to vie for president or not.

“But if the opportunity is given to the South-East, I will think again to see if there is the room because the party has not said where they are zoning the president to.

“But I know the party will bring a president who will work for the unity of the country which is more important.’’

Tinubu and Orji Uzor Kalu had held a closed-door meeting in Abuja in November, 2021.

The former governor of Lagos States in a brief interview with Kalu’s media team after the meeting described the interaction between him and Kalu as strictly personal.

When asked to confirm whether the visit had anything to do with the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu was quoted to have said, “I am here on a private visit. We discussed national interest issues, the economy and other issues bordering on security.”

