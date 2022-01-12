Senator Orji Kalu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency Race

Senator Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, has stated that he is willing to run for President of the All Progressives Congress alongside former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, if the party zones the ticket to the south.

Senator Kalu told reporters that while he has nothing against Tinubu’s presidential ambitions, he believes the SouthEast is ready for the presidency and that it should be the region’s turn to produce the next President.

Tinubu revealed his intention to run for President of Nigeria on Monday.

“I do not see Tinubu’s aspiration having any effect on the President of Nigeria coming from the Igbo area. Because we are talking based on what Nigeria should be. We are talking based on what people should believe. Obasanjo has been President for eight years. Osinbajo is doing eight years as Vice President. And no Igbo man since independence has been a democratically elected President. So it is always good to think of what is reasonable and what will be more sellable.

“I’m the most prepared Presidential candidate in Nigeria. I’m capable healthwise, I’m capable as a person, I’m capable in my pocket. I’m capable to face anybody. But the party is supreme. I only wait for APC as a party.

“For me, contesting for President is not the issue. The issue is who is going to lead the country into an economic miracle, into a turnaround. I’m not against Tinubu. If it’s zoned to his area and the party said he should go. Well, the party is supreme. I’m only waiting for the party.”