Drama As Residents Foil Attempt To Kidnap Teenager In Abuja Community

Only about one week after the disappearance of Fabulous Onwudiachi, a one-year-old boy at Jikwoyi Phase 1 in Abuja, residents of the area have foiled an attempt to kidnap a teenager girl, according to SaharaReporters.

The incident happened on Friday, January 21, 2022 when two men on a motorbike allegedly tapped a teenage girl on the shoulder and asked her to climb the motorbike.

The girl quickly raised the alarm by screaming for help, insisting not knowing the strange men.

The suspected kidnappers disappeared from the scene after the girl blew their cover.

Some persons in the area at the time of the incident tried to chase the men but failed to apprehend them.

SaharaReporters had reported how Fabulous was stolen near Assemblies of God Church by yet to be identified persons, who snatched him from his nine-year-old senior sister, Favour, who was carrying him to their grandmother’s house for lunch.

Favour was told by the man that he was sent to collect the baby from her by her father and give her N150 to buy biscuits.

Father of the baby, Raymond Onwudiachi, was later arrested and detained at Jikwoyi Police Station before he was later transferred to the FCT Command.

He was arrested as first suspect in the case owing to the fact that he was indicted by his daughter, who stated that she had been seeing the strange man in her father’s shop.