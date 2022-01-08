Shaffy Bello Speaks On How She Sacrificed Her Marriage For Career

Shaffy Bello Speaks On How She Sacrificed Her Husband Her Kids For Work

The Nollywood actress has spoken out about how she put her career ahead of her marriage and relationship with her children.

Shaffy revealed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that she had to leave her children and husband to pursue her career in Nigeria at some point in her life.

She claimed it was a huge sacrifice that cost her her marriage because the long-distance relationship deteriorated and ended in divorce.

The actress, on the other hand, claims she has no regrets about leaving her children and husband in America to pursue her career in Nigeria.

She said, “I came back to Nigeria to spread my wings, I felt like I was pregnant and could not have a child just like my wings were sort of closed in and I was boxed in.

“I needed more, my soul needed more, I was yearning for more. I did not know the price that will come with it but I had to make the sacrifice. I paid the price of not having a connection with my children then. My daughter was 13, my son was 11 before I left them.

“But before that, at some point, I quit my job to raise my kids, I sacrificed a lot for them to be nurtured just to leave them in their early teenage years with their father.

“I knew I wanted this career, if I go back, it will be too much of a sacrifice, I wouldn’t be myself and at some point, I will resent my husband so I had to focus on what I wanted.”

Shaffy added that she divorced her husband five years ago and stayed back in Nigeria because he allowed her.

When asked how she handled side talks over her decision, the 50-year-old actress said she doesn’t care about what people say.

“I judged myself but I thank God he did it for me this way because it is better for me. I don’t care much about what people say about me but I care more about my children and close family,” Shaffy said.