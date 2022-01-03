Shatta Wale Accuses Burna Boy Of Rape

Shatta Wale Calls Burna Boy A Rapist

The Ghanaian dancehall singer, continues to torment Burna Boy, an Afrobeat singer, by openly admitting to sexually molesting the latter’s babe.

Burna Boy had slammed the dancehall singer, alleging that he had assaulted his girlfriend while in Ghana.

READ ALSO: As 2022 Resolution, Burna Boy Finally Ends Beef With Davido

Shatta recently tweeted that Odogwu is envious of him because he did the same thing he did: sexually assaulting one of his babes.

“Because he is a rapist. He is jealous I did the same to his girl 😂😂😂cuz thats his job 😜 Raping jealousy 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪@burnaboy

Your artiste is a rapist …Dieeee!!!@burnaboy,” he wrote.