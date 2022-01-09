Shatta Wale Declares Himself ‘Fela Kuti’

Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian recording artist, labeled himself famed Afrobeat artiste Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in an attempt to further enrage Nigerians.

Most social media users have ridiculed the Ghanaian musician since he declared that he was ‘Fela Kuti.’

While criticising his Nigerian peers, the musician stated that he does not require Nigeria to market his music.

He stated, “I don’t need Nigerian promotion for anything. No Nigerian artiste can say I visited them. How many of your rappers can beat Sarkodie?

Nigerian fans stay on the internet and talk bullsh*t. It’s your turn today, but tomorrow is another man’s turn. If you people didn’t see Fela Kuti for a long time, he is back. This is him. Accept it or forget it.”