Shatta Wale Reveals Why For Feud With Burna Boy

Shatta Wale Reveals Why He Has Beef With Burna Boy

The Ghanaian singer, and Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, continue their feud as the former reveals the reason for the feud.

Shatta Wale has responded to the allegations that Odogwu sexually molested a number of Ghanaian women with a series of tweets.

“Don’t worry when the girls start talking about the byforce sxx,you will look for me as a witness and I will make sure you go “Nigeria Ankaful” by all means😜 @burnaboy. Those labels will be memories for you soon!!,” he wrote.

Continuing, the singer stated that their feud began when a former employee of his lied to Burna Boy about the molestation of his babe.