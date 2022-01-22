Sheriff: I’m Only Interested In APC Chairmanship, Not Presidency

Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, claims he is only interested in running for the role of All Progressives Congress national chairman.

Sheriff stated at a press conference on Friday that he is not interested in running for president, but that his ambition is to lead the APC to victory in the 2023 elections.

He believes that the APC currently requires a national chairman with widespread political goodwill and the ability to drive development at all levels.

Sheriff went on to say that he is strategically placed ahead of other aspirants with the necessary goodwill to lead the APC to victory in the 2023 elections and beyond because he has enough experience in political party administration.

While noting the array of aspirants for the APC position, Sheriff said all of them are “eminently qualified” but only one person can have the job.

“Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for president. I am looking for APC national chairmanship position so that I can lead a campaign as we did in 2014 to make sure that our father and leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, hands over power to another APC man as a president,” he said.

“If I want to be president, I am not afraid of anybody. But I don’t want to be president but the national chairman of the APC.

“With the greatest respect and humility, I make bold to declare that I am that person because I have the skills and experience to unite different interests within the party and across the diverse groups in the country.”