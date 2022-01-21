Shina Peller: Election Rigging Will Be Impossible If Technology Is Put To Good Use

Election rigging will be impossible in Nigeria, according to Shina Peller, a member of the house of representatives, if technology is employed correctly.

Peller suggested that technology and increased youth participation in the electoral process would have a significant impact on the 2023 elections, speaking at an event to honor the second anniversary of the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI).

Youths must be able to identify who they want as leaders, according to the legislator.

“If we use our technology right, nobody will be able to rig elections,” said Peller who is the founder of LGI.

“We are talking about youth and technology and that is what we need in 2023. Young people must be able to identify who they want as leaders.

“The youth must take responsibility to build the kind of leaders they want — they have all it takes to make a change in 2023. Having your PVCs is not enough, you must participate.

“Some say APC is bad, PDP is bad, but there is no time for a new party. Our long term plan is to make an impact on the 2023 [elections] and we need unity.”