Shonekan’s Death A Colossal Loss, Says Abiodun

On Tuesday, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun paid tribute to Chief Ernest Shonekan, an elder statesman and former head of the defunct Interim National Government.

Shonekan, who led the ING from August 26 to November 17, 1993, died in the early hours of Tuesday in Lagos at the age of 85.

Abiodun called the death of the Egba born British-trained lawyer, industrialist, and traditional chief as a massive loss to Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

He expressed regret that Shonekan, a former chairman of UAC Nigeria Plc., died at a time when Nigeria most needed his technocratic skills.

Abiodun prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for God to console his immediate family and the Egba Traditional Council, saying that his passing had left a tremendous void in Nigeria and Egbaland.