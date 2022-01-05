Shun Indolence, Be Diligent, Oyetola Charges Osun Workers

Adegboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun State, has urged workers in the state to be diligent and avoid indolence.

On Tuesday, Oyetola spoke in Osogbo at a prayer session organized at the Government Secretariat in Abere to usher in the new year.

Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola’s Chief Press Secretary, revealed this in a statement.

said, “As we begin the journey of a new year, which, in many ways, is another defining year for our State, I urge us to commit to doing better, improve our personal and collective productivity, rededicate ourselves to the Omoluabi ethos that define us as a special people and race.

“Let us shun indolence under whatever guise and reposition ourselves for a diligent and a more fulfilling work life. As we settle down to begin work this 2022, let us all remember to observe the Covid-19 protocol in our collective interest. We must at all times remember that the pandemic is still very much around and manifesting in waves.

“As a show of leadership, I have taken the first, second and even the booster vaccine, It is safe. I implore all those who are yet to take the vaccines to please do so.”