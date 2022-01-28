“Side chicks are one of the major reasons a lot of men still stay married” – Blessing Okoro

Relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka weighs in on the importance of side chicks in sustaining marriages.
According to the controversial self-styled love expert, side chicks are one of the major reasons a lot of men stay in a marriage.
Speaking in parables, she gave an instance of when a car tyre deflates and a spare is speedily needed to keep the vehicle going until the main tyre gets fixed.
This assertion however comes as a big shock to many as side chicks who are widely known to ruin marriages have suddenly turned into a catalyst that sustains marriages.
