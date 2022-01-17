Simi Teaches Her Daughter Some Magic Words In Adorable Video

Simi Kosoko, a female Nigerian phenomenal musician, has received appreciation from her followers after a video of her teaching her 20-month-old daughter some magic words for children went viral.

Simi was seen eating potato chips while urging her daughter to say please before handing her something in the footage that went viral.

Despite the fact that Simi’s baby was wailing, she continued on encouraging her to say the phrase, please. Finally, she felt sorry for her and offered her the chip, asking her to thank her, but the baby refused.

