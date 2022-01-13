Singer Adekunle Gold, Simi Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian singers, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi have taken to their social media to pen down beautiful messages to themselves to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The couple have been married for three years now and they welcomed their daughter who is a precious gift to them.

Taking to Instagram, Adekunle thanked his wife for all the support she has shown him and he is grateful.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Adekunle Gold shows off his 30BG Tattoo (photos, video)

Simi on the other hand also thanked her husband for being by her side and living her.

Simi said: “3 years and you’re still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us.A wise man once said “luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na”. I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever kingofphotoshop. Amen”

Adekunlw wrote: “I thank God for the best 3 years of our lives. Doing this life journey with you is by far the best decision I have ever made. Thank you baby for changing my life forever. I love you Magic.”

See posts below: