Singer Duncan Mighty survives accident

Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty survived an accident that occurred on Sunday January 2, while on his way to Uyo.

The singer shared a photo of himself receiving medical treatment, as he recounted how the vehicle he was in, fell into a river after being knocked over by a trailer.

Duncan Mighty further revealed that he has been discharged. He wrote;

GOD bless you all for your prayers, 2nd January on our way to uyo our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer on a high speed failed break was the last thing i can remember. Next is seeing myself in a hospital . GOD MADE NO BE MAN MADE. To our rescuers ikwa ibom / ogoni youths GOD BLESS YOU MORE AND MORE I’ve been discharged and sound . Na today i get another second hand phone. I say make i cassette the good news