Singer, Rema Goes Back To School

Nigerian singer Rema has made it known that he has gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to study Creative Arts.

The Mavin Records-signed artiste announced the news in a series of tweets on Friday.

READ ALSO: Singer Rema Rants On Twitter To Celebrate 21st Birthday

According to him, Rema made the decision based on his mother’s insistence that he should get a degree from a university.

“What if I told y’all I got an admission into UNILAG? Lol, Mom said I still need to get a degree sigh, oh well see you guys in class!” he tweeted.

Rema further stated that he would be releasing ‘Rave & Roses,’ his much-awaited debut album, before resuming school.

“I go try drop the album before I enter school, make dem no go beat me for UNILAG, plus I’m in the creative art department,” he added.

See post below:

What if I told y’all I got an admission into Unilag? Lol Mom said I still need to get a degree sigh, oh well see you guys in class! 😊 — REMA (@heisrema) January 7, 2022