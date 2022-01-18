Singer, Teni Reportedly Buys Multi-Million Naira Mansion (Video)

Teni excited after acquiring a new house
Popular Nigerian musician, Teni Apata has reportedly acquired a multimillion naira house.
The news was made public by the woman who sold her the house.
Instagram user, @landladyenterprise shared a video of Teni inspecting the mansion before also releasing a photo showing that the house has been sold to the singer.
Sharing the photo of Teni holding documents and a large sign ‘sold by the Land-Lady, she wrote:
Thank God for the success of this Project 👌🙏💃💃
