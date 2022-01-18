Singer, Teni Reportedly Buys Multi-Million Naira Mansion (Video)

Teni excited after acquiring a new house

Popular Nigerian musician, Teni Apata has reportedly acquired a multimillion naira house.

The news was made public by the woman who sold her the house.

Instagram user, @landladyenterprise shared a video of Teni inspecting the mansion before also releasing a photo showing that the house has been sold to the singer.

Advertisement

Sharing the photo of Teni holding documents and a large sign ‘sold by the Land-Lady, she wrote:

Thank God for the success of this Project 👌🙏💃💃

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

In other news,

Controversial reality TV star, Ka3na Jones has announced in a cryptic Instagram post that she is now single.

The mother of one took to her page to make the rather confusing announcement.

See her post: