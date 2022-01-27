Singer Victor AD Rewards Boy Handsomely For Washing His Dirty Car Inside Traffic

Nigerian musician, Victor AD has shared a video showing the moment he rewarded a young man who cleaned his dirty car in traffic.

According to him, the guy gave him the best wash in traffic, so he decided to reward him handsomely.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

In other news, two suspected political thugs have been arrested by the police in Ijero-Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti state.

They were in possession of dangerous weapons and local charms when they were apprehended.

The suspects were reportedly heading towards Ado Ekiti as the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party were holding their primaries ahead of the forthcoming state governorship election.