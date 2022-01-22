Singers Wizkid And Davido Settle Long Time Feud

Singer Davido has finally forgiven his colleague, Wizkid as they hugged it out at a club yesterday night.

The video of them hugging each other surfaces the internet and it seems like the beef between them has finally ended.

READ ALSO: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Others Nominated For 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Advertisement

The singers have been beefing each other for years now it looks like they have decided to own up to their mistakes and do the right thing.

Seeing the video, many of their fans were so excited and hope to see more of the celebrities who are having issues come back together as they used to.

Watch video below: