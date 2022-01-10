Don’t marry a man without a job, It is dangerous – Pastor Yemi Davids

Nigerian clergyman and Lead Pastor of Global Impact Church, Rev. Yemi Davids has cautioned women over their choice of men for marriage.

Speaking in a church service, Rev. Yemi Davids said it is dangerous for a woman to marry a man who does not have a job or has a productive life.

He kicked against the hope many women take into the marriage that their husband will secure a job before marriage as he indicated that the man must find a job before marrying a woman.

According to him, the moment you marry a man that is not working and start engaging in marital ‘business’ you have finished him because he loses the zeal to be productive and get himself a good job that he can earn a living from.