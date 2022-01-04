Slimcase in shock after online vendor delivered fake designer item to him (video)

Singer Slimcase has expressed his shock after an online vendor delivered a fake Louis Vuitton cap to him.

The singer had apparently ordered the designer cap from the online vendor but what was delivered to him reeked ”fake” as the cap had the LV logo but was spelt ”Louis Vettion”.

He wrote:

”Pls BE VERY CAREFUL With all this online market No be Wetin I order for I see ooo Make I no mention name; Thank God I checked well na gift I won give person wey Dey very important this Nigeria haaaa”