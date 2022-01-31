Snake discovered inside ”Ghana Must Go bag” at a popular shopping Centre

An incident which occurred at Zongo Junction in Madina, a popular shopping Centre in Accra, has left many Ghanaians stunned.

Videos shared online showed moment a snake was discovered in a “Ghana Must Go bag” at the junction on Saturday January 29.

There are however conflicting reports about the incident online. While some people claimed that a female young porter was turned into the snake after a customer solicited her services, a TikTok user countered the claim by saying that the snake was discovered in the item the lady was carrying.

The TikTok user wrote;

“She didn’t turn to snake rather the snake was in the load she carried. she got to the traffic but couldn’t find the person’s load she was carrying.

“She heard something shaking in the bag so she dropped the thing down and she tried opening the bag then this is what she saw.”

