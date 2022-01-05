Soldiers Withdrawal Opens Ondo To Jailbreaks – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has condemned in strong terms the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Custodial centres across the State.

He accused the Army of inducing steps toward jailbreaks.

Governor Akeredolu, who received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, expressed worry that the action could encourage jailbreak.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday, Governor Akeredolu wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from custodial centres which belong to the federal government.

“Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the custodial centres in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Service belong to the Federal Government.

“The Governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers’ withdrawal on the security situation in the state.

“More so that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the Federal Government of this unwholesome situation.

“Findings into the remote cause of this action has only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.”

The state government, however, said despite the situation, proactive efforts have been made to secure custodial centres so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks, adding that “whoever gave the order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.”

The statement said Governor Akeredolu has met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police, and charged them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state.