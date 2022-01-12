Some Politicians Envious Of My Achievements, Says Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has urged political opponents disseminating falsehood in the hope of sparking a problem ahead of the 2023 elections to stay away from the state.

As the country approaches another election season, the governor warned citizens to be aware of the antics of some greedy politicians who, he claimed, were envious of his accomplishments and were hell-bent on sowing havoc in the state to further their own personal interests.

Detractors, according to Obaseki, are envious of his administration’s achievements.

He said, “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria should pray for our administration as some people are envious of the successes and progress made so far, and are working hard to ensure we fail.

“They propagate lies, saying the state is not peaceful, Christmas was not peaceful and no unity in Edo State.

“They have planned to continue to create more havoc because it is an election year, but we are not afraid because God is with us as we continue to build and develop Edo State.”