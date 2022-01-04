Sophia Momodu Breaks Down In Tears While Addressing Rumors About Her Fight With Another Babymama

Sophia Momodu, Davido’s babymama, has broken down in tears when addressing rumors of her apparent fight with Amanda, another babymama.

Sophia and her co-babymama, Amanda, were recently reunited in Ghana with their babydaddy, Davido, and their children.

Following their reunion, a blogger said that the babymamas got into a heated argument at a club in Ghana.

READ ALSO: ‘Davido Still Won’t Marry You’ – Kemi Olunloyo Slams Sophia Momodu

Cutiejulz, a blogger, also stated that the ladies fought over who would receive more attention from their babydaddy, Davido.

She went live on Instagram to respond to the claim, crying as she addressed the entire incident.

Sophia revealed that she has no problems and that all she wants is for her children, Imade and Hailey, to spend more time together as sisters.

She stated that she does everything for the sake of her daughter’s happiness and not for any other reason.

She also refuted rumors that she had a falling out with babymama Amanda, saying that she would never do anything to make the girls feel as if the family isn’t together.

See Post Below: