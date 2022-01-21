South African Female DJ Reportedly Turns Down Nigerian Billionaire Who Offered Her N14M For One-night Stand

A popular South African female Disc Jockey, Uncle Waffles, reportedly rejected the offer of a Nigerian billionaire who offered her 14m Naira for a one-night stand.
According to MacG, a South African show host, the popular DJ has on several occasions come across such offers from billionaires, but she has always turned them down.
MacG, however, claimed that the highest offer DJ Waffles received was that of a Nigerian man who offered her 500,000 Rands (approximately N14 million) just to have a one-night stand with her but she responded in the negative.
Watch Video Below:
Ghost Lady says Uncle Waffles was offered R500 000 by a Nigerian man to have sex with her and Uncle Waffles declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/Ltj7lIoint
— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 18, 2022
This is shameful and disgusting to us men. Not every woman can be bought with one kind yeye money Kudos to this lady who refuse to sale her dignity on a platter of just N14m Old boy there will be more blessings for you if that money is spent on the poor or the motherless. You go get good record for heaven self.