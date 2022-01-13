Sowore: FG Has Deactivated My National ID Card, Driver’s Licence, PVC

Omoyele Sowore, an activist, has alleged that the federal government has deactivated all his means of identification.

The documents allegedly deactivated include his national identity card, permanent voter card, international passport and driver’s licence.

The activist confirmed this to TheCable on Wednesday.

Also Read: Drama As PDP Publicity Secretary Collapses Inside Court

In a statement on Wednesday, Femi Adeyeye, spokesperson of the African Action Congress (AAC), described the development as “illegal” and an “affront” to Sowore’s fundamental rights.

This blockage of means of identification was discovered recently after the human rights activist and former presidential candidate tried to make some financial transactions for some personal and humanitarian activities.

“Attempts were also made on his existing bank account. This excludes his bank account that was frozen for over two years by the Department of State Service (DSS), which claimed it was investigating him for terrorism.

“We describe all these moves by the forces of the regime, as illegal and affronts to the rights of Mr chairman,” the statement read in part.