Photos of Katsina Primary Health Care Center ‘renovated’ with N8m in 2021

Photos showing the poor state of the Primary Health Care Center of the Gana Jigawa Primary Health care has been shared online.

According to Tracka NG, an arm of BudgIT that monitors projects enlisted in the National budget, N8 million was budgeted in 2021 for the renovation of the primary care center but says only the signpost announcing the project was mounted. According to the monitoring unit, no renovation was carried out and the center is currently under lock and key.

”BUSTED!!! N8m BUDGETED in the 2021 FG budget for the renovation of Gana Jigawa PHC in Mashi LGA, Katsina LGA, Katsina State. We tracked and report that ONLY project SIGNPOST INSTALLED. NO RENOVATION work WAS DONE The facility is under LOCK and KEY.” TrackaNG wrote