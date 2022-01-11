Stop Acting Like Small Pikins: Actor Uche Maduagwu Slams Anita Joseph And Her Husband  

Actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his social media to slam actress Anita Joseph and her husband, Michael Olagunju, after the actress shared a video of her husband grabbing her breast, kissing it, and then burying his face between her cleavage

The actor seems not pleased with the video as he decided to share his two cents.

Anita shared the video on her Instagram page last night. In the video, the couple engaged in a heated public display of affection as they debated on who should get a woman’s breasts first between the baby and the woman’s husband.

Uche found the video distasteful and took to his Instagram page to tackle them.

According to him, they should stop acting like ”small pikins” and should apply small maturity.

”Please what MORAL lesson is this unnecessary display of affection in public teaching our kids? Jesus wept Na understatement, this is alien to our culture in Nigeria, is this also for clout? Marriage is honorable in God’s sight, squeezing the sleeping Olympus as if you no pay bride price. it is shameful and repulsively preposterous, how do you want your father in-law to feel after seeing this video on social media, even if you paid 30 billion for her bride price, this is just so unacceptable, a man is the head of the home, Oga where is that in this? ”

