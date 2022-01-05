Stop Destroying Yourselves, Wike Tells Ogoni

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has chastised Ogoni leaders and people for fomenting division among themselves while blaming their region’s backwardness on others.

On Tuesday, Wike said this at the Birabi Memorial Grammar School in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the 30th observance of Ogoni Day with the theme “Leaving no one behind” was held.

How many Ogoni leaders, the governor wondered, can actually defend Ogoni territory and genuinely pursue issues of environmental degradation and resource control with the same zeal as their forefathers, such as late Ken Saro-Wiwa, without selling out?

He said “People like Ken Saro-Wiwa and all of the people you are celebrating on Ogoni Day, how many of you can today stand for what Ken (Saro-Wiwa) stood for?

“How many can today stand for the great Ogoni men who died for your struggle?”

He regretted how some Ogoni people have now debased the struggle and have rather used it to collect money from those who do not want the goals of the struggle achieved.