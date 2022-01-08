Stop Intimidating Father Mbaka For Praying For Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Warns Buhari, DSS

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Department of State Services, DSS have been warned to stop intimidating and humiliating the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Revd Father Ejike Mbaka for offering prayers for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the Nigerian government is confused as a result of Mbaka and other men of God’s prayers.

He said, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to commend men and women of God who devoted their precious time and energy to pray for the protection of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU who has been incarcerated in the DSS custody in Abuja since June 2021.

“The prayers of these men of God have turned Nigeria and its leadership into confusion since the beginning of this year 2022. We realise that the Fulani controlled-federal government and its security agencies are confused as a result of the intense prayers of these men of God including Rev. Father Ejikeme Mbaka of Adoration Ministries Enugu and Reverend father of Ebube Mmunso Ministry, Uke in Idemili LGA Anambra State.

“We call other men and women of God Almighty who hear what God is saying to join others in telling the government to stop humiliating and intimidating Mazi Nnamdi KANU and IPOB members because Mazi Nnamdi KANU is not evil but a special gift from God Almighty but unfortunately, Nigerians don’t appreciate what they have.

“Again, we are warming the DSS to stop intimidating and humiliating men and women of God Almighty because they speak about Mazi Nnamdi KANU. People should not be harassed because of their religious views. Nigeria is not for Fulani alone. People of God Almighty should rise up and talk in unison otherwise Fulani controlled DSS will pick them one after the other to weaken them. They have started with Ejike Mbaka so others will fear and drawback from speaking the common truth about the goings-on in Nigeria.

“The DSS and other security agencies can kill the messenger but cannot kill the message. The message which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu passed has gone deep into the minds of Nigerians and they understood the truth about Nigeria and its evil government.”