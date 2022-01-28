Stop Seeing Politics As Dirty, Diri Urges Christians

If Christians want to have a constructive impact on society, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has recommended they actively participate in politics and stop considering it as dirty.

On Thursday, Diri provided the advice at the conclusion of a two-day event organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Yenagoa dubbed “Light Up Bayelsa Holy Ghost Rally.”

He exhorted Christians not to stay out of politics or to be apathetic about it, but to join in order to influence decision-making for the greater good of the people.

Also Read: Nigerians Play Dirty Politics, Can Do Anything To Get Elected –Abdulsalami

Advertisement

Nigeria, according to Diri, is in desperate need of people who can help it overcome its many issues, and the church should not be complacent in the face of insecurity, corruption, and other vices that endanger the country.

The governor stated that under his administration, peace had come to stay in the state and that the days when people resort to violence to settle differences are over.