Super Eagles Defeat: Encourage them to bounce back and do better next time – Buhari tells Nigerians

Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Nigeria’s elimination from the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The Super-Eagles shockingly crashed out in the round-of-16 to Tunisia and as a result, did not meet up to the expectations they’d set for themselves in the Tournament.

After the defeat to Tunisia, the players faced heavy online bashing from angry Nigerians and some players were forced to deactivate their social media account.

President Buhari, while reacting to the defeat, released a statement advising Nigerians to encourage the boys to bounce back and do better next time.

Read his statement below;

Even though the Super Eagles did not live up to our expectations in the AFCON match last night, they all, officials and players alike, deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

Indeed they gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off.

What we should all do instead, as Nigerians, is to encourage them to bounce back and do better next time.

I have directed the football authorities to undertake a critical assessment of the AFCON performance, to enable better outcomes in the future, starting with the forthcoming World Cup qualification matches.

I am also using this opportunity to urge the general public to send your suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), so that they can reflect and plan well for a better outing in the World Cup.

God bless our Super Eagles, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

