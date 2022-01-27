Suspected yahoo boys seen defecating & ‘eating’ their excreta at IMSU junction in Owerri

A video going viral on the internet captured the moment some boys defecated and ate their own poo at IMUS junction in Owerri, Imo State.

In the very disturbing clip, the two young men went to the junction with a potty, sat on itand began to excrete in the potty.

Another shocking moment was when one of them who was holding a loaf of bread inserted a piece of the bread in his buttcrack, ate some of the bread and gave some to his colleague.

Some members of the public are giving these young men a benefit of doubt that they might have been acting a movie/comedy skit.

