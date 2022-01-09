Sylvester Oromoni: Tonto Dikeh Warns Parents To Train Their Children Well

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has continued to be enraged by the outcome of Sylvester Oromoni’s dispute with Dowen College.

Despite the results of the autopsy, the Lagos State police have exonerated all of the accused persons who allegedly had a hand in Sylvester Oromoni’s death.

Actress Tonto Dikeh reacted to the current scenario by posting on her Instagram page a warning to parents to properly train their children or face the consequences of their neglect.

See post below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYfxdbulKcS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link