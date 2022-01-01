Tacha Slams Ghanaian Singer Wendy Shay For Questioning Nigerian Artistes’ Love Life

Nigerians have praised prominent reality TV actress Natacha Ibinabo Akide, also known as Tacha, for chastising Ghanaian musician WendyShay on social media.

This comes after WendyShay made an insulting remark against Nigerians on the famous microblogging network Twitter.

WendyShay, who appeared dissatisfied with the fact that certain “up and coming” Nigerian male artists are dating top female Ghanaian superstars, something she can’t imagine happening the other way around.

This clearly irritated Tacha, who questioned why a supposedly prominent African artiste would tweet anything like that.

Reacting to the exchange, one RobyEkpo took to Instagram and wrote, “These Ghanaians sha!! Some of them no kuku sense sef. Can you imagine the nonsense this one can tweet? Abi all Ghanaian artistes no get sense?”

Another social media user, PhemmyPoko wrote, “These Ghanaians are beginning to seem like they have been brewing hate over the successes of Nigerian artistes and celebrities.

Like you can’t have it all. We didn’t get anything on a platter of Gold here. Everything was all hard work. We have one of the worst African leaderships and we still manage to thrive. You have better and you still can’t pull it off. Una come dey beef us. “

See their exchange below: