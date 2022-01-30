Tacha Throws Subtle Shade At Maria Chike For Using Her Trademark Slogan

Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has warned her colleague Maria Chike Benjamin not to exploit her trademark slogan.

Maria rushed to Twitter on Saturday, January 29th, to thank her fans with a tweet that read, “no leave, no transfer.”

Maria, on the other hand, ignored Tacha’s message and repeated the slogan, claiming that just because someone is engaged does not indicate they are sexually active.

Maria expressed herself as follows: “Because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you’re sexually active. Try and eat rice today… Happy Sunday my heartbeats…We die here, no leave, no transfer”.

