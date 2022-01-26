‘Take My Advice And Stop The Mudslinging’ — Ortom Tackles Presidency

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has challenged the president to stop flinging mud and focus on the challenges that are plaguing the country.

Ortom was responding to a statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, who said the governor of Benue should not blame Buhari for the problems in his state.

Ortom’s chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said in a statement on Wednesday that during his interview on Arise TV, the Benue governor mentioned numerous fundamental concerns that “every reasonable government should be bold enough to address without qualms.”

Instead of dealing with these concerns, he claims, the Buhari administration resorted to mudslinging and attempted to cast Ortom in a negative light.