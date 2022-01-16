Tambuwal Rejects NBS’ Ranking Of Sokoto As ‘Poorest’ State

Despite being the country’s greatest onion producer, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has dismissed the National Bureau of Statistics’ designation of Sokoto as the poorest state.

Tambuwal spoke when he received the Chairman of Media Trust Limited (MTL), Malam Kabiru Yusuf, who paid him a courtesy call on Friday.

“I don’t know why they always rank Sokoto as the poorest state; what are the parameters used?

“We all know that majority of our people are farmers, in fact, Sokoto is the largest onion producer in the country. We produce onion worth between two and three billion Naira every year. I know a single man who produces onion worth N700million alone.

“How can you call a state that majority of its people are into all-year-round farming activities as a poor state. There must be a reason behind it. We have over 7 million livestock which is more than the population of human beings in the state, but we’re still (ranked) the poorest,” he wondered.