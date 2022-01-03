Teebillz Welcomes Fifth Child Three Months After Welcoming Fourth Child

The popular music manager and his baby mama welcome their fourth child three months after announcing the birth of a child.

This comes three months after the fitness enthusiast announced to his son, Jamil, whom he shares with Tiwa Savage, that he has a new brother on his Facebook page.

Teebillz shared a video with his fifth child, whom he named Zayn, on his Instagram page to announce the birth of his fifth child.

“Blessed to experience the most amazing feeling once again…….King Zayn 💛.

Amazing grace…King Zayn #Alhamdulillah 🙏🏾💛🤲🏾,” he wrote.

Watch the video below