Terrorists Will Be Crushed, Buhari Reassures

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured citizens of Kaduna State of the military’s determination to eliminate terrorists and criminal gangs operating in the state and elsewhere in Nigeria.

He gave the assurance on Friday while speaking at a State Banquet to commemorate his official visit to the state.

President Buhari, who praised Kaduna State for its assistance to security services, mentioned the creation of an internal security ministry.

The president noted that the current administration’s efforts have brought USD2.8 billion in international investment to the state since 2015.