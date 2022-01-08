The Love Of Your Life Might Be A Man – Bisi Alimi Tells Men Fasting And Praying For Wife

Gay rights activists, Bisi Alimi has advised men who fast and pray for a wife to look elsewhere for a life partner.

In a post via his Insta Stories, Alimi asked men to stop fasting and praying for a wife that there might be a possibility the love of their life is a man.

Alimi recently informed his fans that he was presently in his Lucifer phase and asked people to bow and worship him.

The activist, who is currently married to a man said he has gone through different phases before getting to his recent Lucifer phase.

He maintained that he had once being an aspiring minister in church and was once interested in women before he became Lucifer.

In other news, Veteran Nollywood actress , Rita Edochie has berated an Igbo-speaking Fulani woman for denying her tribe because of hunger.

The actress via her Instagram page on Friday berated the Fulani woman for denying her tribe whilst begging for Christmas present from an Igbo passerby.

The movie star while making reference to the clip, compared some Igbos to the Fulani woman, stressing that like her, they are fond of “denying Biafra because of what they stand to benefit today.”