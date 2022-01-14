Man got a resounding ‘no’ after proposing to his girl at a mall in Warri

A video of a proposal gone wrong is currently being circulated on social media and it shows a young lady rejecting her boyfriend’s marriage proposal.

The incident occurred at a mall in Warri, Delta State. The man could be seen on his knee waiting for her to respond, with the hope that she would agree to be his wife.

Other shoppers at the mall were urging the lady to say yes, but much to the shock of everyone, she shouted NO and stormed out of the mall.

The young man stood up looking confused and unsure of what next to do as people gathered.