The Queen For My Future- Shatta Wale Says As He Flaunts Girlfriend

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has taken to Instagram to show off his new girlfriend, Elfreda, after parting ways with his babymama, Shatta Michy.

The star has been making headlines after his little fight with some of Nigerian artistes.

Sharing a loved-up photo of the pair jetskiing, the dancehall singer professed his love to his new woman, writing: “Who’s that lucky girl. So happy I met you my love. The queen for my future. Zaddy is here mami. Just enjoy this beautiful life God is giving us.”

However, someone of his fans are so excited about his new woman while others feels he need to concentrate on his music first.

See post below: