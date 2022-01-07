“The rate of blood splash is getting high” – BBNaija star Tega Dominic expresses concern over rise in ritual killings

Tega Dominic has advised people to make money legitimately or check the source of the one they are receiving.

The Big Brother Naija star gave the advice on Thursday January 6, while expressing concern over alarming rise in ritual killings across the country.

“A broke or low key boyfriend that might decide to do ritual or a rich boyfriend that wants to renew. Omo just make your money legit or check the source. The rate of blood splash is getting high.”

