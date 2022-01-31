Thelma Recounts How She Almost Contracted HIV/AIDS

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Thelma, a housemate, has described a life-threatening encounter she had when she was younger while living with a cousin.

The star stated in a tweet on the microblogging network Twitter that her relative and husband, who did not have a child at the time, would take turns flog her cruelly.

According to her, she will never forget how the woman flogged her and spat into her mouth in order for her to catch AIDs, and how God used a woman from her neighborhood to save her by traveling to her house and telling her mother to come and take her before she died.

She went on to say that the woman and her husband died a few weeks after she left her relative’s house, and that they were both HIV and AIDS positive.

