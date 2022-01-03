There Was No Attempt To Kidnap Teni In Rivers: Police

The Rivers state police command has said that there was no attempt to kidnap singer, Teni in Degema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming after a eyewitness account comes after Gistreel previously reported on how the singer narrowly escaped an alleged kidnapping attempt in Rivers State’s Buguma area.

According to reports, the singer fled for her life after fights and gunshots erupted during her performance at a concert in the state.

Koko said some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents fire some gunshots to wade off violence.

She further revealed that the miscreants had a “free for all moment”, but the prompt intervention of the security agencies saved the situation.