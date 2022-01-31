There’s Nothing Like Police Brutality -Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, has stated that police brutality in Nigeria does not exist.

According to him, police brutality refers to a situation in which young people are brutalizing other young people since the police officer accused of brutality is also a young person whose acts are motivated by frustration.

On Monday, Okorocha spoke at a global press conference in which he stated his intention to run for president in 2023.

He said, “Someone asked me, ‘What will you do about #EndSARS, about policy brutality?” I said to him, there is nothing like police brutality; what we have are youths brutalising youths out of frustration.

“The policeman that brutalised his brother on the street did so not because he’s a policeman; he did so because he’s a young man frustrated.”