“This Industry Is Very Toxic” Kiddwaya Says As He Advices Colleagues

Kiddwaya, a former housemate on the reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria, has said that the entertainment industry is toxic.

Kiddwaya, while discussing the negative effects of being a star and attempting to keep up with the latest social media trend, reminded them of the importance of their mental health, advising them to take a vacation.

READ ALSO: Too many people worry about making more money: Kiddwaya

Advertisement

It’s acceptable not to go to the club, and it’s okay not to be seen on social media or in public because your mental health is paramount, and you need to work on yourself physically, mentally, and spiritually, Kiddwaya continued.

Social media alone can drive you insane, and given how toxic it is becoming by the day, the only way to protect your sanity and mental health is to take a break and work on yourself before returning.

See post below: