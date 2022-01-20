This Year, Fake People Will Die On Top My Matter – Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Slams Troll

Kolawole Ajeyemi



Nigerian actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to Instagram to slam trolls who claimed that his new Lexus SUV was purchased by his wife, Toyin Abraham.

Recall that the actor gifted himself a new car on his birthday.

He stated that “bad and fake people will die” on his case this year.

Kolawole also said they are yet to see anything as “God is at work”.

He Wrote;



”This year bad and fake people will die on top my matter because una never see anything yet, My God is at work ”

In other news,

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), 90% of Nigerian governors have no business being in office.

Baba Ahmed stated his submission was based on the reality that “they don’t have the preparation, the background, or the competencies to govern” at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

He stated that we have the wrong people in positions of authority over people who are clamouring for new and effective leadership, which he believes is unacceptable.